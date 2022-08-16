C-Space, a State-Owned OTT Platform from Kerala Government Coming Soon

Kerala government is soon going to launch its first state-owned OTT Platform. This OTT platform named C Space is going to officially debut on November 1, and by launching it, Kerala will become the first-ever state to launch an OTT Platform under State Control.

The platform has been created by the Kerala Department of Culture, and it has registered over 100 movies to date.

Kerala has always been upfront among all the states in the country because of its high literacy rate and technological adoption. The state has provided many opportunities to the people who are worth it by letting them step ahead and contribute to the state's and their own welfare.

The C Space Effect

By taking this initiative, the government is going to ensure that the producers get paid even if the movie does not get released in the theatres. The OTT platform has registered all the movies from June 1, and there will be no space for any other new movie until after November 1.

An agreement has been passed on registering all the movies that have been released over the past five years or have screened at International Film Festivals and won National or State Awards.

Experts to Choose the Movies

It is being said that an expert group will be appointed to choose the films that are going to be registered on the C Space. The movies that have already been seen at the theatres under the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) are going to be on top of the priority list. Apart from these movies, documentaries and short films would also get a chance to be featured on this OTT Platform.

Kerala Government took this step to help out all the producers, be they budding or stars, be compensated and praised for their work.