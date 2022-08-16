Bharat24 – New National Hindi TV Channel Launched

  • The slogan of the channel is Vision of new India.
  • Bharat 24 will create a standard for news reporting and branding with bureaus in every state.
  • The Channel will begin broadcasting from August 15.

Anurag Thakur

The new national Hindi news channel was launched by Anurag Thakur, the federal minister for information, broadcasting, and sports and youth affairs. The slogan of the channel is "Vision of new India!”

At the launch event on Sunday, Thakur spoke and wished the team luck. He congratulated Dr Jagdeesh Chandra and the entire Bharat24 team on their new endeavour. Thakur is confident that Bharat24 would carry out this job with the utmost seriousness since the media is the fourth pillar of democracy and should serve as a conduit between the public and the government.

The presence of Bharat24 on prominent DTH and cable platforms

Ajay Kumar, the managing editor of Bharat24; Manoj Jagyasi, the chief business officer and strategic partner to the board of Bharat24; Syed Umar, the senior editors of Bharat24, Mimansa Malik, Sachin Arora, Naina Yadav, and Poornima Mishra, editorial consultant Shashikant Sharma, political editor Aditi Nagar, and others were present at the launch.

"We assure the minister that Bharat24 will reflect the aspirations of the youth, the multi-polarity of emerging India, and would function as a bridge between our audience and the government," said Dr Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO and editor-in-chief of Bharat24.

Kumar said that together, the Indian union government, several state governments, multilateral organisations, and India's overseas allies have made significant progress toward creating the New India. According to Bharat 24, a strong link between governmental institutions, public policy, and the general populace is urgently needed.

Additionally, Jagyasi added that Bharat24 would create a standard for news reporting and branding with bureaus in every state. Being able to open with so many reliable sponsors on the channel's first day of operation and continue to get stronger and better over time is something to be proud of, he added.

Bharat24 will be accessible on all significant DTH and cable platforms, including Tata Play (531), Dish TV (667), Videocon D2H (750), Airtel DTH (373), DEN (318), Radiant (308), RM Network (109), Siti Network (312), Hathway (217), INCL WB (175), Digiana Cable (308) and Haldwani Digital Services (110).

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

