Jio Rs 719 and Rs 750 Plans are Almost Similar, Which is Better

Reliance Jio, India's number one telecom operator, is now offering two prepaid plans in almost the same price range. The Rs 719 plan is now an old offering from the company, which was announced after the tariff hikes in 2021. Most of the users might be familiar with the Rs 719 prepaid plan. But it is the Rs 750 plan which is a new one. Now, for the unaware, this is the independence day celebration offering by the company, which might not stay for a very long-time. So, if you want the Rs 750 plan, now would be the right time to recharge. You can even queue this plan by recharging before your existing plan expires. There's just a difference of Rs 31 between both the plans. Let's take a look at what makes either of these a good option for the consumers and, in the end, determine which plan has an edge over the other.

Reliance Jio Rs 719 Prepaid Plan

The Rs 719 plan is an old offering by Jio. It comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. With this plan, Jio also bundles other benefits, including the JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity. Once the daily data is exhausted, the internet speed comes down to 64 Kbps, and this plan carries a total validity of 84 days. The total amount of data offered with this plan is 168GB. This means that each GB of data with this plan comes for (Rs 719/168) = Rs 4.27, and the daily cost of using this plan is (Rs 719/84) = Rs 8.55.

Reliance Jio Rs 750 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 750 prepaid plan with 90 days of validity. So this plan comes in two parts. The first part is the Rs 749 plan, and the second part is the Rs 1 plan. With the Rs 749 plan, users will get 2GB of daily data for 90 days, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 1 plan here is a data voucher that will be credited to your MyJio account and will give you 100MB of data. This 100MB data voucher also comes with the same validity of 90 days. The additional benefits of this plan include the same things, such as JioCinema, JioCloud, JioTV, and JioSecurity. Users get each GB of data with the Rs 749 plan for (Rs 749/180) = Rs 4.16, and then there's an additional 100MB for Rs 1. The daily cost of using this plan is (Rs 750/90) = Rs 8.33.

Which Plan is Better?

The Rs 750 plan is marginally more affordable than the Rs 719 plan in terms of daily cost and per GB data cost. At the end of the day, either of these plans is a good option. But the fact is, the Rs 750 plan might not stay forever as it was announced as a part of the Independence Day 2022 celebrations.