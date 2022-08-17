ACT, BSNL, Jio and More Offer 150 Mbps Broadband Plans with OTT Benefits

Internet service providers (ISPs) frequently include OTT subscriptions in their broadband plans because the bulk of their users now want to watch entertainment content online. ISPs provide OTT add-ons with a variety of options due to the platforms' explosive growth in popularity in India. On the other side, customers are also looking for high-speed plans that can handle everything from streaming to online work to gaming to studying. A few 150 Mbps broadband plans from various ISPs, including BSNL, Jio, and others, that include OTT subscriptions are listed below.

BSNL - 150 Mbps Plan

The state-owned telco BSNL also provides a plan with OTT services and 150 Mbps speed via its Bharat Fibre connection. The BSNL SuperStar Premium Plus package costs Rs 999 per month and delivers 150 Mbps of speed. Beyond the 2000GB data allotment, the plan's speed drops to 10 Mbps. The telco's SuperStar Premium Plus pack includes several OTT services, including Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV, and more. Additionally, users are eligible for a 90% reduction on their first month's rent, up to a maximum of Rs 500.

Reliance Jio - 150 Mbps Plan

A few OTT Platforms are accessible with Jio's 150 Mbps broadband service, one of the country's top ISPs. JioFiber, one of India's most reputable service providers, offers a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan for Rs 999 with a 30-day validity term. For this plan, the FUP cap is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. With this subscription, users have access to 150 Mbps upload and download speeds. On the website, the plan is referred to as a popular plan that gives subscriptions to 15 OTT services, including a full year of access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, and other services.

Alliance Broadband

Alliance offers the "Cruise" 150 Mbps broadband package. Users can purchase the "Cruise pack" for Rs 1,000 per month, which provides 150 Mbps speed. There is no data cap and the ISP offers really limitless broadband options. The 150 Mbps package, however, requires consumers to pay the fees for six months up ahead. Additionally, the Alliance Broadband 150 Mbps plan includes access to three months of Amazon Prime as well as other OTT services like Eros Now, Zee5 Premium, Sony LIV, and more.

ACT Broadband

The 150 Mbps unlimited data plan is offered by Bengaluru-based ISP ACT under the name ACT Blaze. The connection offers exceptional speed and equal upload and download speeds thanks to cutting-edge fibre technology. Users can purchase the ACT Blaze pack from the supplier for Rs 1,085 per month. The FUP data cap is 1500GB, beyond which the internet's speed drops to 1 Mbps. With this pack, users may also access free trials for a number of Over-The-Top (OTT) services and add-ons. These OTT platforms include Sony Liv, Zee5, and others.