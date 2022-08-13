Excitel Broadband Offers a Day of Free Service if Problem Not Resolved Fast

Excitel Broadband has a very exciting solution solving policy in place for the customers. The company has been following this rule that we are going to talk about for a very long time. It is the kind of rule that actually every company should implement and follow. The policy that we are talking about prioritises the needs of the customers but also places Excitel in a light where it wouldn't leave customers unsatisfied largely in terms of solving problems. Without wasting any more of your time, let's take a look at the policy that we are talking about.

Excitel Broadband Policy for Solving Customer Problems

Excitel Broadband offers its customers a promise of solving their problems in just four hours. The company has mentioned in its terms and conditions page that within the next four hours from the time of the registration of the complaint, if the customer's problem is not resolved, he/she will be eligible for one extra day of service from Excitel at no additional cost.

In fact, this policy states that for every four hours that Excitel can't solve the problem of no connectivity, the company will offer users 24 hours of additional service. Yes, but there's also a time frame for this problem solving thing and it is from 9 AM to 9 PM. Any problem registered after 9 PM or before 9 AM won't be treated with the same set of terms and conditions as mentioned above.

Excitel is known for providing some of the most affordable broadband plans to the consumers. If you want a truly affordable fiber broadband internet connection, you must check out the offerings of Excitel. The company is expanding to several cities as fast as possible. You can visit the company's website to check out where it has already reached and also reach out to the company's customer care to check how you can request for a connection.