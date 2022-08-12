Pixel 7 Launch Month Hinted by Google

There have been several launches in the smartphone market during the past few days. One such significant launch involved the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. However, it seems like Google is also not far behind. The Search Engine giant gave us our first look at the Pixel 7 line of premium smartphones months ago. It did not, however, provide any additional information or a launch date.

Further information regarding the release of the Google Pixel 7

In a recent tweet, it appears as though the company may have given us some hints about the timing of its potential launch month. As we can see from the tweet, the company posted a graphic showing a few different Pixel series devices embedded in a mathematical formula.

In sequence, the Pixel 3, Pixel 6, Pixel 3, and the original Pixel phone are shown in the photograph. We obtain the equation 3 x 6 – 3 ÷ ? x 1 by removing the Pixel branding and concentrating only on the number. The number 9 is the solution to this straightforward math problem. The Pixel 7 series looks to be the most plausible connection, despite the fact that the firm did not clarify what the solution would stand for. The ninth month of the year, which is October, might also be used to designate the smartphone's debut month, which is why the number 9 is used.

A different report that the Pixel 7 series might debut on October 9 and go on sale starting on or around October 13 was previously covered. Thus, it would seem that the official teaser is consistent with the earlier information. Remember that as of right now, this is only a rumour that hasn't been proven, so take this information with a grain of salt and check back for further information.