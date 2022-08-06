Google Announces India ki Udaan Recognising 75 Years of Independence

Software giant Google has introduced an online initiative that uses extensive archives and stunning illustrations to convey the tale of India while capturing the landmarks the nation has attained in its 75-year journey since gaining its freedom. Google Arts & Culture's project, "India ki Udaan," which honours the nation's accomplishments, is focused on the unwavering and eternal spirit of India over these past 75 years. In the presence of senior representatives from the culture ministry and Google, it was formally unveiled on Friday at a magnificent event hosted at the Sunder Nursery in this city.

Google also announced its partnership with the Ministry of Culture as part of the nationwide commemorations for India's 75th anniversary of independence. The two organisations will work to reach informative online content that showcases the contributions of Indians and the evolution of India since 1947 to support the government's year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme, the software giant said in a statement. Additionally, it stated that kids in Classes 1 through 10 may now submit entries for the well-known Doodle4Google competition for 2022, with the theme "In the next 25 years, my India will...". In addition to a Rs 5 lakh college scholarship, a Rs 2 lakh technology package for their school or non-profit organisation, a recognition of achievement, Google hardware, and amusing Google collectables, the winner of this year's Doodle4Google will have their artwork appear on the Google homepage in India on November 14. There will also be 15 finalists, four group winners, and thrilling rewards awarded.

Reddy encouraged the Google team to produce a unique doodle on "Har Ghar Tiranga" to enthuse its staff members and other participants in the campaign. The minister also mentioned in his address that Google might assist the ministry of culture in digitally mapping the limits of the more than 3,000 monuments that are centrally protected, which would aid in better monitoring the sites and preventing encroachment. According to him, it can also aid in the digitisation of rare archival material. In order to help the government transform, as well as to promote India's tourist destinations, we implore the Google team, Reddy stated.

Google announced the launch of a series of special initiatives across its products and services to mark 75 years of India's independence. These initiatives will provide content and experiences created especially for the occasion to hundreds of millions of Indians throughout the anniversary year. A brand-new digital collection called India Ki Udaan, which can be seen on the Google Arts and Culture website is the focal point of its celebrations. It honours the long cultural history of India and features significant events from the previous seventy-five years.

The book, which is available in English and Hindi, features more than 120 illustrations and 21 stories written by 10 gifted authors, as well as exhibitions from various organisations, such as the Indian Railways' Heritage Directorate, the Museum of Art and Photography, the Indian Academy of Sciences, and the Dastkari Haat Samiti. Through this project, individuals may learn about some of India's most notable historical moments, iconic figures, and proudest sporting and scientific accomplishments, as well as how Indian women continue to inspire people around the globe. For individuals in India and around the world, this commemorative collection will be enlarged with a special fusion of archives and artwork announced by Google.

The new Google Arts and Culture collection, "India Ki Udaan" (roughly, "India takes flight"), which combines technology and India's rich cultural legacy, is themed on the unshakeable and enduring spirit of India over these past 75 years, it noted. The project marries the rich archival content with artistic talent as displayed by illustrators, according to Simon Rein, senior programme manager at Google Arts and Culture, who spoke to PTI. At the location, a kite-shaped digital screen, images with augmented reality experiences, and other tech-driven experiences served as a physical representation of the new digital collection.

Google Arts and Culture has been showcasing India's vibrant culture for ten years now. It has exposed people all over the world to India's cultural history while collaborating with more than 100 partners in the nation.