Google Pixel 7 is Expected to Hit the Global Market This Year

An upgrade over the Pixel 6 could be unveiled by Google soon. The Google Pixel 7 is rumoured to be released in October of this year on the international market. The Google Tensor 2 SoC, the company's upcoming chipset, is expected to power the smartphone, according to the tipsters, although Google has not yet made an official announcement about the matter. The Pixel 6a was made official by Google in India a few weeks ago, but the Pixel 6 series was not formally introduced in the country. With the same design and CPU as the Pixel 6, the Pixel 6a is the pared-down version of the device.

The renowned tipper Jon Prosser broke the news of the Pixel 7's release. He stated that by the middle of October, the Pixel 7 series would be available worldwide. Additionally, he said that pre-orders for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would open on October 6, with sales beginning on October 13.

Digi Chat Station, a well-known leaker from China, has also provided some important details concerning the Pixel 7 series. The insider has claimed that the Foxconn factory in China is where Google's forthcoming flagship gadgets are produced.

“Google's two new flagships are made in China by Foxconn, the Pixel flagship and the Fold folding screen. The mobile phone is still a 2K centred single-hole flexible screen + SOMP ultra-large bottom main camera periscope multi-focal segment image + Tensor2 self-developed processor, and the engineering machine is equipped with an IMX787 sub-camera and a ceramic body. The folding screen is a conventional large-screen internal folding. I don't know if Google's entry will improve the Android ecosystem, which can lay the foundation,” on Weibo, China's version of Twitter, the tipper posted.

Google Pixel 6a Specifications

Whether Google will introduce the Pixel 7 series in India is unclear. The Google Buds Pro and Pixel 6a were just released by the business. The device has a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that supports a typical 60Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR, has a 20:9 aspect ratio, and always-on display with now playing. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The internal Tensor chipset of Google, along with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage, power the Pixel 6a. The smartphone now has Android 12 OS out of the box; however, this fall, it will receive an update to Android 13. The Pixel 6a has a dual-camera system with a 12.2MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens on the back. A selfie-friendly 8MP sensor is located on the front.