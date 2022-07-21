Google Pixel 6a Could Arrive in India Without a Charger, Retail Box Leak Indicates

The Google Pixel 6a, which was revealed at Google's I/O event in May, is anticipated to go on sale in India on July 21. A recent leak indicates that this time around, the search engine giant won't include a charging adaptor in the retail box.

On Tuesday, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted a picture of the Google Pixel 6a's retail box and claimed that the device wouldn't come with a charger when it was sold in India. The claimed image, however, implies that the box still contains a USB Type-C connector. Many smartphone manufacturers now follow Apple and don't include a charger in the box, similar to the Apple iPhone 12 series. The Nothing brand, which is funded by Carl Pei, just introduced the Nothing Phone 1, its first smartphone.

In April of this year, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime also made its debut without the included charging brick. With the introduction of the iPhone 12 series, Apple started the trend of removing the included charger and bundled headphones from the retail packaging of smartphones.

Google Pixel 6a specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+eSIM) phone comes pre-installed with Android 12. It has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Additionally protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 is the Google Pixel 6a's display. It sports a dual rear camera system with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which are driven by an octa-core Google Tensor SoC and a Titan M2 security coprocessor, which are linked with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Google Pixel 6a's other standout features include an 8MP front-facing camera, 128GB of internal storage, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 4,410mAh battery unit.

Google Pixel 6a Price

The Google Pixel 6a was showcased during Google's I/O event in May with a price tag of $449 (roughly Rs. 34,800). It is offered in Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage colour options.