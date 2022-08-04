Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Launched, See Camera, Battery and Other Details

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G is the latest smartphone to be unveiled by the Chinese smartphone maker. The Oppo Reno8 series has already been launched in global markets. The Reno 8Z 5G is the more affordable option in the Reno8 series device lineup. Oppo launched the Reno 8Z 5G in the Thailand market on Thursday. It has a big display and a camera you won't like to miss out on. Without wasting any time, let's take a look at the specifications of the Reno 8Z 5G from Oppo and its price.

Oppo Reno 8Z Specifications

Oppo has launched the Oppo Reno 8Z 5G with a 6.43-inch display with FHD+ resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It can deliver a peak brightness of 600nits. The smartphone comes with Netflix HD and Amazon Prime HD certification. It is actually a confidence booster on the device. The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G will run on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM which can be virtually extended by up to 5GB and 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There's capacity for the customers to extend the internal storage up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

There's a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP dual-orbit lights portrait sensor, 2MP mono sensor, and a 2MP bokeh macro lens. For selfies, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. The Reno 8Z 5G features a fingerprint sensor and face recognition function. There is a 4500mAh battery which can support 33W fast-charging.

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Price

The Oppo Reno 8Z 5G has been launched in Thailand in a single memory variant of 8GB+128GB for THB 12,990 (roughly Rs 28,600). The device will be avialable in two colours - Starlight Black and Dawnlight Gold. India launch of the device is not known yet.