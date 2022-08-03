Oppo A77 4G Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 Launched in India

A new A-series smartphone, the Oppo A77 4G, has been covertly released by Oppo in the Indian market. The most recent Oppo A-series smartphone is equipped with 4GB of RAM and MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The phone has a glow design and is offered in two colours. A 50MP camera system and a 5000mAh battery are included in the Oppo A77.

The most recent A-series smartphone also features an 8MP selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and 33W SuperVOOC charging. Let's examine the Oppo A77 4G's features, characteristics, and cost in India in more detail.

Oppo A77 Specifications and Features

The Oppo A77 sports a waterdrop notch and a 6.56-inch LCD HD+ display screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The most recent A-series smartphone has 4GB of RAM and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU inside. The device includes a micro-SD card port and 64GB of internal storage.

A dual-rear camera system with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary sensor, and an LED flash is available on the Oppo A77. It has an 8MP front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. A 5000mAh battery and 33W SuperVOOC rapid charging are both supported by the Oppo A77.

Additionally, the Oppo A77 is sold throughout the nation in the colours Sunset Orange and Sky Blue. Based on Android 12.1, ColorOS 12.1 is booted. Furthermore, it has a dual speaker arrangement and 4GB of additional RAM. The smartphone has an integrated power button and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Oppo A77 Price in India and Availability

The Oppo A77 costs Rs 15,499 in India in the 4GB + 64GB option. The offline market is where you can buy it. Customers who purchase the Oppo A77 as part of the launch promotion will be entitled for a 10% cashback on ICICI Bank Card purchases.