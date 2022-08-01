Oppo A77 Specifications and Launch Details Leaked

According to the source, the Oppo A77  would have a 6.56-inch HD+ display; it may be an LCD screen with a typical 60Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, suggests that the future smartphone in India will likely feature 4G connection rather than the 5G edition that was introduced in Thailand in June. According to reports, the Oppo A77's Indian model has 64GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM.

Highlights

  • Thailand saw the June introduction of the Oppo A77 5G.
  • The Oppo A77's Indian version might include 4G connectivity.
  • Probably running Android 12 in India is the Oppo A77

Oppo A77

In June, the Oppo A77 5G was introduced in Thailand. Now, it has been rumoured that the smartphone's Indian version will arrive in the nation around the first week of August. It appears that the Indian version is a 4G-only model. The precise launch date has not yet been disclosed. The rumour has hinted at the smartphone's estimated price and major characteristics in addition to its purported launch date in India.

Oppo A77 Price In India

According to a claim from 91Mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma, the base edition of the Oppo A77 is expected to cost less than Rs 16,000. In addition, the article makes the case that the forthcoming smartphone might come in two shades: Sunset Orange and Sky Blue.

Oppo A77 Specifications

It is most likely going to run a customised version of ColorOS 12.1. The Oppo A77 is believed to have a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Additionally, ultra-linear dual stereo speakers might be included. The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera on the rear and a 2MP  secondary sensor with nighttime capabilities. In addition, it is anticipated that the Oppo A77 will have an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.

