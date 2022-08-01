Oppo A77 Specifications and Launch Details Leaked

In June, the Oppo A77 5G was introduced in Thailand. Now, it has been rumoured that the smartphone's Indian version will arrive in the nation around the first week of August. It appears that the Indian version is a 4G-only model. The precise launch date has not yet been disclosed. The rumour has hinted at the smartphone's estimated price and major characteristics in addition to its purported launch date in India. The MediaTek Helio G35 is claimed to power the Oppo A77 in India, although the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC was used in the version introduced in Thailand. According to rumours, the MediaTek Helio G35 powers the Oppo A77 in India.

Oppo A77 Price In India

According to a claim from 91Mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma, the base edition of the Oppo A77 is expected to cost less than Rs 16,000. In addition, the article makes the case that the forthcoming smartphone might come in two shades: Sunset Orange and Sky Blue.

Oppo A77 Specifications

According to the source, the Oppo A77 would have a 6.56-inch HD+ display; it may be an LCD screen with a typical 60Hz refresh rate. The MediaTek Helio G35 chipset suggests that the future smartphone in India will likely feature a 4G connection rather than the 5G edition that was introduced in Thailand in June. According to reports, the Oppo A77's Indian model has 64GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. It is most likely going to run a customised version of ColorOS 12.1. The Oppo A77 is believed to have a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Additionally, ultra-linear dual stereo speakers might be included. The smartphone has a 50MP primary camera on the rear and a 2MP secondary sensor with nighttime capabilities. In addition, it is anticipated that the Oppo A77 will have an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.