Stranger Things 4 Has Fallen Short of Squid Game’s Netflix Viewership Record

Stranger Things 4 fails to break the Netflix squid game record. Even though Season 4 was acknowledged as the most popular English-language TV show in Netflix history, the South Korean survival drama nevertheless outperformed it globally. The most recent season (Volumes 1 and 2 taken together) has racked up over 1.352 billion viewing hours in its first 28 days of availability. Squid Game, on the other hand, recorded 1.650 billion hours over the same time period.

Netflix Computes These Numbers Based on the Total Viewing Hours

Based on the total viewing hours within the first 28 days of release, Netflix calculates these figures. Netflix reportedly only took into account the amount of views for Stranger Things 4 after Vol. 2's release, according to statistics provided by Netflix. The first volume, which has seven episodes, debuted on May 27 as part of the series' segmented distribution. A month and five days after Volume 1, Volume 2 debuted on July 1 with two episodes.

Squid Game by Hwang Dong-hyuk, on the other hand, currently maintains the undisputed #1 rank with 1.650 billion streaming platform watch hours. With 656 million logged hours, Bridgerton 2 comes in second place behind Stranger Things 4 as the most watched English-language series. The runtime is an essential consideration in this case. Squid Game lasts roughly 8 hours, whilst Stranger Things 4 lasts about 13 hours. Even the additional five hours were insufficient to surpass the overnight worldwide success of the South Korean drama Squid Game.

Stranger Things is a science fiction Netflix series created by the Duffer Brothers that follows a group of kids in the made-up small town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they encounter numerous paranormal occurrences. Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour (as Black Widow), Millie Bobby Brown (as Enola Holmes), and Joe Keery (as Free Guy) are the series' leading actors. The directing team also has plans to film a live-action version of the well-known Japanese manga series Death Note, which was created by Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata.

The fifth and final season of the Netflix smash series Stranger Things is already in the works, as the writing team said yesterday that they had started writing the finale. They captioned a picture they sent on Tuesday on their official Twitter account "Day 1.”