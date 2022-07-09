Netflix Adds Spatial Audio Functionality

Netflix already offers amazing viewing experiences with 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix calibrated mode. Netflix wants to give users a cinematic experience at home through the use of spatial audio.

Spatial audio support for Netflix’s original web series and shows will soon be available. Among other shows, Stranger Things will be the first to support spatial audio. By entering “spatial audio” in the search bar, users will begin to receive the new feature right now. Netflix did not say whether the rollout is just available to US viewers or not.

More about the new feature

The work done by the actors to immerse you in the story happens regardless of the Netflix-watching device you use thanks to Netflix spatial audio, which helps to transfer the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo. You can hear it for yourself by putting “spatial audio” into the search bar and choosing a show or movie that supports it from the search results, according to a blog post from Netflix. Spatial audio will be implemented across our repertoire starting today.

Senheiser and Netflix have joined to offer users spatial help. The world’s largest streaming services employs Sennheiser AMBEO technology to enhance stereo audio and create an immersive surround sound environment that works with all streaming services, devices, and subscriptions without the need for surround speakers or home theatre equipment.

To experience spatial audio, you do not need surround sound speakers; the feature is automatically activated when watching a compatible TV programme or movie with stereo audio. To appreciate spatial audio, it is advised to watch TV series and movies in 5.1 surround sound or Dolby surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio, Netflix supports Apple’s spatial audio on Apple TV, iPhone and iPad devices.