Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108-Megapixel Camera Unveiled Worldwide

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has been unveiled. The company’s flagship 12S series, which comprised the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra, was introduced prior to the release of the Xiaomi 12 Lite. The smartphone has a triple rear camera arrangement with a primary 108MP camera. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the device. For the past few weeks, Xiaomi has been teasing the smartphone’s release. There are four colour possibilities for the smartphone. The device weighs just 173g and is a svelte 7.29mm thin. Through Xiaomi’s authorised web retailers, pre-orders for the phone will begin immediately. Let’s examine the device’s features and specifications.

Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications and features

A Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC powers the dual-SIM Xiaomi 12 Lite. The smartphone is powered by MUI 13 and Android 12. The device has a 6.55-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 950nits. The smartphone supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Xiaomi 12 Lite has USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options. As was already noted, the smartphone also has two stereo speakers and superior sound quality thanks to Dolby Atmos specialised audio technology.

Talking about the camera specifications, a 108Mp main camera with a Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera are all found on the back of the Xiaomi 12 Lite. The device has a 32MP front camera with a Samsung GD2 sensor for selfies and video calls. It also has autofocus and the Xiaomi Selfie Glow function.

Xiaomi 12 Lite price and availability

The smartphone comes in three storage configurations a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs $399 (about Rs 31,600), an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs $449 (about Rs 35,600), and an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option costs $499 ( roughly Rs 39,600)

The device is available in three colour options: black, light green, and light pink. The Xiaomi 12 Lite is now available for pre-order, and can be brought through Xiaomi’s approved online outlets.