Airtel Black Only Plan that Comes With Netflix

Bharti Airtel offers consumers a bundled service called Airtel Black. The purpose of this service is to offer everything that a consumer can take from Airtel under a single package with a single bill. This brings convenience to the feet of the consumers as they don’t need to pay separate bills for different services such as broadband, mobile, and DTH (Direct-to-Home) service. Today, we are going to look at an Airtel Black that comes with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Netflix. Note that there’s only one such plan and if you want to know more about it, keep reading.

Airtel Black Plan You Need to Buy If You Want Netflix

The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 1,599. Note that the price doesn’t include GST. Usually, when users want an Airtel Black plan, they need to have a postpaid service from the company. But this plan that we are talking about doesn’t include mobile services.

With the Rs 1599 Airtel Black plan, users get a free fiber connection from Airtel Xstream Fiber and a fixed-line connection for making voice calls. There’s also a free DTH connection bundled with channels worth Rs 350.

There are multiple OTT apps offered to the consumers, which include – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, and more. The broadband connection bundled with this Airtel Black plan offers users up to 300 Mbps speed which is more than decent enough speed.

Users will get 30 days of free service from Bharti Airtel on buying a new fiber connection with this Airtel Black plan. There are multiple other benefits of being an Airtel Black customer. The telco promises a dedicated relationship management team which will solve all your issues in no time. The best thing is that users don’t need to go with Airtel curated plans only. They can also build their own Airtel Black plans as per their needs, convenience, and budget.