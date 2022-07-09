WhatsApp Will Allow Users To Use the Same Account Across Two Smartphones, Soon

Among all the instant messaging apps, Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most popular. To enhance users’ conversation experiences, the app has consistently introduced new features and upgrades on a regular basis. With WhatsApp, users can now quickly send text, video, and media messages to contacts. The software allows users to make online UPI payments as well as audio and video calls.

More about the new feature

Users can currently open one WhatsApp account on one smartphone as well as three additional devices, including desktop PCs and laptops. Users are not permitted to open the same account on more than one smartphone, though. Users have complained that it is difficult to use WhatsApp on multiple cellphones. According to reports, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that would let users link a different smartphone to their account.

A feature that will let users connect several cellphones to their WhatsApp accounts and instantly sync the chat history on the companion device has been noticed by WABetaInfo. Evidence of the functionality was found in the most recent Android WhatsApp beta, version 2.22.15.13.

The functionality, which is now in beta testing, raises the possibility that WhatsApp will eventually include companion device support. Currently, WhatsApp supports four types of devices: desktop, laptop, tablet, and smartphone. Unfortunately, there isn’t a way to turn on the companion device feature in the WhatsApp beta right now. Before being made available to everyone, the feature may still be in development and take a few weeks or months.

Support for companion devices is not a recent addition. For years, Telegram has had it. The internet messaging service can be used simultaneously on various cellphones using the same account.

Currently, WhatsApp may be used on up to four devices, including one smartphone.