Bharti Airtel OTT Packs Under Rs 500

Bharti Airtel is known for offering pretty expensive tariffs compared to its arch-rival Reliance Jio. Regardless, there’s a complete range of plans that you can choose from if you are a prepaid customer of the telco. Bharti Airtel offers multiple prepaid plans which come bundled with major Over-The-Top (OTT) subscriptions. We are going to check the details of the prepaid plans from Airtel, which offer OTT benefits to consumers under Rs 500.

Bharti Airtel Rs 399 Plan

This is arguably one of the most affordable OTT bundled prepaid plans you can purchase from Bharti Airtel. But its validity is also very short, which is 28 days. This plan would be mostly sought by consumers who are looking to get free access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months.

With the Rs 399 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel, users get 2.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Disney+ Hotstar subscription offered with this plan is meant for mobile use only.

Apart from these benefits, users also get access to Airtel Thanks benefits. The Airtel Thanks benefits include free three months of Apollo 24 | 7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag transaction, free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, and more.

Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Prepaid Plan

This plan costs Rs 100 more than the Rs 399 prepaid plan described above. But with this plan, users get a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year instead of three months. This plan also comes with the same validity of 28 days. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with this plan as well. The daily data offered with this plan is 2GB.

Post consumption of FUP (fair-usage-policy) data, the speed for the consumers will reduce to 64 Kbps. There are Airtel Thanks benefits bundled with this plan as well. To claim the benefits, users can download the Airtel Thanks app on their smartphone.

These are the two prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel, which offer consumers free OTT subscriptions under Rs 500. Let us know what you think about these plans in the comments section below.