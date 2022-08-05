BSNL Brings Extra Data Offer for Rs 2399 and Rs 2999 Plan Until August 31

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has brought in a promotional offer for two of its prepaid plans. These are long-term plan vouchers which cost Rs 2399 and Rs 2999. Both these plans come with a total validity of 365 days and are good options for people who want heavy-data plans for the long term. Right now, if you purchase either of these plan vouchers, you will get extra data from BSNL. This is a limited-time offer from BSNL that will stay in place until August 31. BSNL is offering the extra data to customers to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day. Let's take a deep dive into the offer details and the plans in concern here.

BSNL Offering Extra Data with Two Plans

BSNL is offering 75GB of extra data with both the Rs 2399 and Rs 2999 prepaid plans. As mentioned above, this is a limited-time offer until August 31, and here the other benefits of the two plans will remain the same. The extra data can likely be used in a lump-sum manner by the customers. Check out the benefits of the two plans below.

BSNL Rs 2399 Plan

The Rs 2399 prepaid plan from BSNL comes with 365 days of validity. It comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There is free PRBT for the first 30 days and Eros Now Entertainment access as well for the first 30 days. Right now, if the user purchases this plan, he/she will get 75GB of data for free. So the total data offered by this plan will go up from 730GB to 805Gb.

BSNL Rs 2999 Plan

BSNL offers its Rs 2999 prepaid plan for 365 days as well. This plan also has similar benefits as that of the Rs 2399 plan. The only major difference is that with the Rs 2999 prepaid plan, users get 3GB of daily data. With additional 75GB of data bundled, this plan will ship with a total of 1170GB of data.

