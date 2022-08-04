Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Gets the August 2022 Security Update

The August 2022 security update has apparently begun to arrive for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The firmware version of the upgrade is A736BXXU2AVG3. It is rumoured to be accessible right now in a few Asian nations, and it will probably be made available in other locations in the future. It includes the August 2022 Android security update, which, according to a report, resolves a number of privacy and security flaws while enhancing camera stability. Additionally, it is supposed to enhance the smartphone's general durability, stability, and wireless networking features.

More About the New Security Update in Detail

According to a report by SamMobile, the August 2022 security update for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has been made available. With the firmware version A736BXXU2AVG3, it is presently accessible in a few Asian nations, including Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines. According to the claim, customers of the Galaxy A73 5G in other regions may soon receive it as well.

According to reports, the most recent August 2022 security update for the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G fixes numerous privacy and security flaws. Most importantly, it is believed to enhance the handset's wireless connectivity and camera steadiness. The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G's dependability and stability are expected to be enhanced by the update.

The most recent August 2022 security update ought to be immediately downloaded to the smartphone. By going to Settings > Software update > Download and Install, eligible users can also manually upgrade their smartphone.

Recall that in March of this year, India saw the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. Up to four years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches are guaranteed for the device. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is designed to have a maximum brightness of 800nits. Additionally, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used to protect the touchscreen.

The smartphone is powered by the 8GB RAM and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. It has a RAM Plus feature that allows the RAM to be virtually expanded by up to 16GB utilising the internal storage. It has 256GB of storage, which may be increased with a microSD card to 1TB. It has a primary rear camera with a resolution of 108MP and optical image stabilisation capability. The Galaxy A73 5G has a 32MP camera up front. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W rapid charging.