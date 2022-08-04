Sony Linkbuds Launched in India for Rs 19,900

The 12mm open end drivers come with Sony Linkbuds. Users will be able to hear the sounds around them without any difficulty thanks to the newly developed ring driver's open diaphragm for audio transparency. LinkBuds are now the ideal partner for a variety of activities, such as working from home, playing games, and listening to music.

Sony Linkbuds

Sony has introduced a unique set of earbuds to the market. The company's newest entry into the premium audio market is the Linkbuds, which have an original open ring design. The headphones have a 12mm driver, enable 360 Reality Audio, and have Sony's Integrated Processor V1 and DSEE for the best possible sound quality. The earphones' design enables sonic transparency in addition to being distinctive. According to Sony, the earbuds have a battery life of up to 17.5 hours on a single charge. Let's look at the device's specifications, price, and availability.

Sony Linkbuds specifications

The 12mm open-end drivers come with Sony Linkbuds. Users will be able to hear the sounds around them without any difficulty, thanks to the newly developed ring driver's open diaphragm for audio transparency. LinkBuds are now the ideal partner for a variety of activities, such as working from home, playing games, and listening to music.

The Linkbuds have sizes of fitting supporters to accommodate various ear shapes, and they only weigh 4 grammes. Additionally, the earphones provide adaptive volume control. To improve the open-air listening experience, the feature enables you to listen to your favourite tunes at a comfortable volume and in multiple environments.

In addition, a long-lasting battery is reported to be included with the LinkBuds. On a single charge, the earphones provide 5.5 hours of use. With moderate usage, you can easily go four to five days without charging, thanks to the additional 12 hours of storage provided by the charging case.

Sony Linkbuds price and availability

The cost of the new Sony Linkbuds is Rs 19,990. But now, buyers may reserve LinkBuds at a highly discounted rate of Rs 12,990 and receive a reward of Rs 7,000. (inclusive of Rs 2,000 cashback on select debit and credit cards). This promotion is available from August 4 until August 12, 2022.

The Sony Linkbuds will be sold at Sony retail outlets in India, including Sony Center and Sony Exclusive, as well as the www.ShopatSC.com portal, significant electronics retailers, and other e-commerce websites.

