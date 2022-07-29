Truke BTG Alpha Gaming-Focused True Wireless Earphones Launched in India

Truke BTG Alpha True Wireless Earphones with 40ms Low Latency Mode launched in India for Rs 899 and are currently obtainable online. The new TWS headset is reasonably priced, with features and a design geared toward gamers, including 40ms ultra-low-latency support for use when playing games. Other notable features of the earbuds include USB Type-C charging, a clear lid and vibrant design for the charging case, and support for the AAC Bluetooth codec, which will entice purchasers in the lower price range. Let's examine the features and cost of the earphones.

Truke BTG Alpha Specifications and Features

The Truke BTG Alpha earbuds boast a distinctive design, with a transparent charging case lid and seven RBG LEDs for added flair. The BTG Alpha's standout feature is its 40ms low-latency gaming mode, which claims to minimise sound delay while gaming—a crucial factor that traditionally disqualifies wireless headphones and earbuds for online gaming, where sound delay may significantly alter the experience.

The Truke BTG Alpha earbuds allow for immediate access to Google Assistant or Siri, have an outer-ear fit, and support USB Type-C charging for the carrying case. The headset's battery life is rated at up to 48 hours, with the earpieces lasting 10 hours on a single charge and the charging case providing an additional 38 hours of use. Additionally, there is fast charging, which promises 100 minutes of usage time after a five-minute charge.

There is Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, which supports the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. Additionally, it is stated that the Truke BTG Alpha earbuds feature quick pairing, with the earpieces connecting to the associated smartphone or device right away after opening the case.

Truke BTG Alpha Price and Availability

According to the company, the Truke BTG Alpha is presently offered at a discounted launch price of Rs 899 instead of its regular price of Rs 1,299. The new truly wireless earphones are currently available to purchase on Flipkart, where a number of bank offers may further reduce the cost of the headphones.

Other online-focused ultra-affordable companies in the TWS market, such as Boult Audio, Boat, pTron, and Blaupunkt, compete with the Truke BTG Alpha at this price. Nevertheless, the Truke headset will benefit from its emphasis on gaming as many customers in this price range are often mobile gamers seeking a solid true wireless audio solution.