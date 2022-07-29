Samsung Announces Repair Mode for Customers to Protect Personal Data

It can be difficult to take your smartphone to a repair or service centre, especially if the user's personal data is still on it. Samsung has added an intriguing new feature to its devices called Repair Mode in an effort to simplify things for owners of its Galaxy smartphones. Simply said, a service professional at a repair centre won't be able to access a user's personal data when in Repair Mode. The Galaxy S21 series will be the first to receive the functionality, according to Samsung. When a user visits one of Samsung's service centres, the company says it accomplishes this by granting restricted access and protecting the smartphone from data theft.

According to a SamMobile report, once activated, Repair Mode will ask the user to choose what kinds of data they would like to divulge before turning their phone over for repairs. Once activated, the customer care agent will have access to only the default apps and not any personal information. After selecting the option in Settings>Battery and Device Care, the phone reboots and enters the new Repair Mode, rendering personal data inaccessible. The user must reboot the phone when the service is finished in order to exit Repair Mode and authenticate using their fingerprint or pattern recognition.

Samsung's Galaxy S21 series of smartphones will receive the new Repair Mode first in Korea before being added to more future models of the company's handsets. Samsung will also roll out the new Repair Mode feature in additional locations. What has to be determined are further specifics about the types of services or repairs that the Repair Mode enables, as well as whether it supports replacing fundamental components. Before submitting the device for such repairs, the customer is typically required to make a personal data backup, and then a complete data wipe. On August 10, during its Unpacked presentation, Samsung is anticipated to reveal its Galaxy Watch, Buds Pro 3, Galaxy Fold 4, and Galaxy Flip 4 gadgets. The foldables are anticipated to include more significant internal hardware advancements than small cosmetic ones.