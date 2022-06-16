Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Variant Might Launch Soon

There are millions of fans of Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) devices. The FE devices are affordable and pack all the power of a flagship smartphone. It all started with the Galaxy S20 FE, which was a super hit and led Samsung to launch the Galaxy S21 FE as well. But, the Galaxy S21 FE which launched earlier this year, packed a 5G chip. To reduce the cost of the device, Samsung is also planning to launch a 4G chip-powered Galaxy S21 FE. The one which launched earlier this year came with the Exynos 2100 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC Might Be in the Works

A new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G might be in the works and launch soon. The device has reportedly been spotted in online shops in Europe. In addition to this, the Galaxy S21 FE 4G has also been spotted on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website with the model number SM-G9990B2.

As per a report from the GalaxyClub, Samsung is going to bring this new Galaxy S21 FE 4G with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G later this summer. The device is definitely expected to come at a lower price tag than the current one.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India with two memory variants – 8GB+128GB for Rs 54,999 and 8GB+256GB for Rs 58,999. The device came with top-of-the-line specifications such as 120Hz refresh rate, Exynos 2100 SoC, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. It will be interesting to see what the 4G variant would look like and, more importantly, whether Samsung would launch it in the Indian market or not. Everyone’s looking for a 5G device; thus, it is a little confusing to see why Samsung thinks that users would pay a premium price for a 4G smartphone today. Regardless, we will get to know more about the device once Samsung officially confirms it.