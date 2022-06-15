Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Geekbench Scores Out Now

Samsung is soon expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 globally. It will be the successor of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and is expected to bring a powerful experience for the users. The device is expected to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked Event in August 2022. Samsung is yet to give any firm date for the event, but the device has been spotted on Geekbench. Let’s take a look at the details that have been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Geekbench Scores

As per a MySmartPrice report, the smartphone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. The device has been spotted in Geekbench with the model number SM-F936U. The variant listed on Geekbench has 12GB of RAM.

Geekbench scores for the device came – 1351 (single-core score) and 3808 (multi-core score). The device is expected to run on Android 12 out of the box with One UI 4.1 on top.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to come with a 7.6-inch 2K AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The device is also expected to have a 16MP under-display camera sensor.

On the outside, the smartphone is said to come with a 6.2-inch cover display with support for HD+ resolution and a punch-hole cutout at the top with a 10MP front sensor. The device could come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12MP telephoto camera.

The device is expected to come with a 4400mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging, 15W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

It is certainly a device that will excite tech enthusiasts. Samsung clearly has the strongest grip over the foldables market because of being aggressive with its approach towards the devices and their R&D. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is yet another smartphone that everyone will be waiting to see.