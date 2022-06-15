ACT Incredible Broadband Plan Comes With 400 Mbps Speed

ACT Fibernet offers users living in Bengaluru a very high-speed broadband plan with 400 Mbps plan. This plan bundles additional benefits for the users and is a pretty good deal for heavy data users as it comes with unlimited data. Check out the complete benefits below.

  • ACT Fibernet offers its 400 Mbps plan for Rs 1,999 in Bengaluru.
  • If you want a slightly more affordable broadband plan with the same terms and conditions, you can go for the Rs 1425 per month plan from ACT which offers 350 Mbps of speed to the users.

ACT Fiber

ACT Fibernet, a leading internet service provider (ISP) in many states of India, offers super-high-speed broadband plans to users. You can get up to 1 Gbps internet speed plans from ACT. The only thing is, the company is not available in every part of the country. There are only select cities where ACT offers its services. One of them is Bengaluru. In this mega city of India, ACT offers users an ‘Incredible’ broadband plan which comes with up to 400 Mbps of speed. Let’s see what the details of this plan are.

ACT Fibernet Incredible Plan With 400 Mbps Speed Details

ACT Fibernet offers its 400 Mbps plan for Rs 1,999 in Bengaluru. Note that the price mentioned here doesn’t include taxes. The company says that it offers unlimited data with the plan, but people who are aware of how a broadband business is run in India will know that there’s a FUP (fair-usage-policy) limit on the monthly data. Users will get up to 3300GB or 3.3TB of high-speed data every month, after which the speed would reduce drastically to 2 Mbps.

But even 3300GB is more than sufficient for any household. This plan also comes with additional benefits, including ACT Stream TV 4K for Rs 200 per month, ZEE5 Premium subscription at Rs 449 per year, Hungama at Rs 99 per month, SonyLIV at Rs 299 per month, Aha at Rs 349 per year, ACT Shield at Rs 1999 and more.

If you want a slightly more affordable broadband plan with the same terms and conditions, you can go for the Rs 1425 per month plan from ACT which offers 350 Mbps of speed to the users. This plan also comes with unlimited data (3.3TB per month). The additional benefits included with this one are the same as well.

Note that these plans might not be available in other cities because ACT doesn’t offer uniform plans in each circle it offers services.

