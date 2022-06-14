Nothing to Manufacture Its First Smartphone Locally

Nothing Phone 1 will be manufactured in India reportedly. Earlier, the device underwent manufacturing in Tamil Nadu. Although the phones will be made in India, the batteries are expected to be sourced from China.

On July 12, the UK brand, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, will debut its first smartphone, which will be available in India exclusively through Flipkart.

Nothing India vice president and general manager, Manu Sharma, acknowledged his interview in a publication and tweeted that every Nothing Phone 1 sold in India will be made in India. He also stated that India is a significant market for Nothing as a brand.

Nothing to Manufacture in India

In terms of local manufacturing of the Nothing Phone 1, the CEO stated that the firm is increasing its consumer support in the region in the future. Nothing will create over 270 service center locations in over 250 places, providing “year-round assistance through the Nothing India channels.”

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the battery for the Nothing Phone 1 will be imported from China, while the phones will be made exclusively in India.

The Nothing Phone 1 will be released on July 12th, as previously said. Nothing’s virtual event, dubbed “Return to Instinct,” will begin at 8.30 pm IST and will be broadcasted live on its official YouTube account. It may be available for pre-order in India for a nominal fee of Rs 2,000. As per a press release. It’s expected that the phone will enable 45W rapid charging.