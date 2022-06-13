OnePlus Might be Planning to Offer Alert Slider With Only Pro Models

OnePlus smartphones have always been known for offering alert sliders, even with mid-range devices. It is a very convenient tool for changing the sound settings of the device. The alert slider always gives a satisfying experience whenever moved up and down because of its clicky nature. But very soon, OnePlus might remove it from the mid-range devices altogether. The company might only offer alert sliders with its ‘Pro’ models and Oppo flagships. If this is true, it will be a very big disappointment for the fans. While it will do a good job in distinguishing between the regular devices and the Pro models, there’s no saying how disappointing it would be for the OnePlus mid-range users.

OnePlus 10T Expected to Launch Without Alert Slider

According to a tipster, Yogesh Brar, OnePlus Nord 2T was the last smartphone to carry an alert slider in the mid-range section. The alert slider will now only be offered with Oppo flagships and OnePlus Pro models. Then the upcoming OnePlus 10T, which is also expected to be a premium gadget, will likely come without an alert slider.

OnePlus has yet to confirm this detail. The company has made major changes to the way it conducts business since it merged with Oppo last June. Honestly, OnePlus should retain the alert slider in mid-range devices and removing it from the Nord models is still understandable.

The Pro models from OnePlus for the last two years have been priced in the ultra-premium category at around Rs 70,000. This means that if OnePlus fans want an alert slider on the device, they will have to pay enormous amounts of money for its Pro model. If this is what really happens, the strategy can easily backfire for OnePlus as it may lose a lot of market share in the mid-range segment in the Indian as well as global market. Again, we will have to wait for OnePlus to confirm this detail before we jump to solid conclusions.