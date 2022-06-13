Nothing Has an Uphill Battle in India

Nothing, a consumer tech company which is still pretty new in the market with just one launched product – Nothing Ear 1, is also planning a smartphone launch on July 12. The company is calling its first smartphone Nothing Phone 1. The co-founder, Carl Pei, surely has experience in navigating a company successfully through a smartphone business, as he has done that once with OnePlus, one of the top smartphone brands in India and the world right now.

But with Nothing, the challenges are slightly different. The smartphone market isn’t what it used to be. While the customers have become more relaxed and flexible when it comes to choices, they still won’t buy a Nothing smartphone if there’s – a) no incentive and b) no real uniqueness in experience.

The device has been hyped a lot because of what Nothing has promised – a unique experience. The company is designing its own OS (operating system) and will launch it with a very different design. Nothing says that its smartphones will not be like other others in the market. While this would be a good thing, it doesn’t necessarily make the device a great option.

Nothing Will Have to Establish Itself as a Smartphone Brand

In all honesty, the Nothing Ear 1 were very over-hyped. The earphones looked unique but then didn’t offer much to excite the users. Hopefully, that’s not the case with the Nothing Phone 1. The device will be available for pre-booking starting July 12, 2022.

As per Mukul Sharma, a popular tipster, the Nothing Phone 1 will be available on Flipkart for pre-booking at the cost of Rs 2,000, and the users can choose the memory variant of their choice. The launch is now less than a month away, and we are pretty excited to see what Nothing has in store for the users. But for now, it would be better to hold your expectations down from the company as it is the first smartphone from them.