Vodafone Business Number One Ranked IoT Roaming Vendor

Juniper Research, a research firm, has found that Vodafone Business is the leading service provider in the IoT (Internet-of-Things) roaming space. According to a study from Juniper Research, the number of IoT roaming connections (globally) will go from 300 million in 2022 to 1.8 billion by 2027. This signifies a 500% growth, and Vodafone Business is leading the category with its services.

Phil Skipper, Head of IoT Strategy and Development for Vodafone Business, said the company is delighted to be recognised as the leading IoT roaming vendor on Juniper Research’s Competitor Leaderboard.

Skipper further said that Vodafone Business’s IoT platform enables the telco’s partners to actively participate in and monetise the global opportunity for IoT connectivity.

Juniper Research’s Competitor Leaderboard Rankings for IoT Vendors

The research firm ranked Vodafone Business at the top, followed by Tata Communications at the second. At the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions were TNS, BICS, Syniverse, and iBasis.

Vodafone Business has built a scalable IoT product offering which can support device management, mobile private networks, and LPWA (Low Power Wide Access). The research firm further said that it commends Vodafone Business’s ‘Application-as-a-Service) model which will drive IoT roaming service adoption amongst the SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) by lowering the barriers to entry. For Indians, it would be great to see Tata Communications at the second rank on the list.