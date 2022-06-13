Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Gets Price Cut in India

Xiaomi is selling the Mi Smart Band 6 in India for a reduced price now. It has almost been ten months since the fitness band first arrived in the country. In China, the Mi Band 7 has already been launched, but the India launch will again be around August 2022 only. Let’s take a look at the revised price of the Mi Smart Band 6 in India and see if it is worth the money for the users.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Revised Price in India

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is selling for a reduced price of Rs 2,999 in India. For the unaware, the company had initially launched it for Rs 3,499. It was the most expensive Mi Smart Band ever in India.

However, there were major upgrades over the Mi Smart Band 5 as well. The display was larger than ever, and there were plenty of new features added.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Specifications in India

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a big 1.56-inch AMOLED display which is 50% larger than the display of the Mi Smart Band 5. The company claims that it has two-week battery life. Here’s what our review of the Mi Smart Band 6 revealed.

The fitness band is also 5ATM rated, meaning you can comfortably take it for swimming or in the shower after a workout session. There’s an updated SpO2 sensor, and the smart band can track over 30 different fitness activities using the Mi Wear application. Further, there’s also support for auto-detection of over six activities which is just great.

The Mi Smart Band 7’s launch shouldn’t be too far in the country. Thus, if you are thinking about spending Rs 2,999 on the Mi Smart Band 6, it would be better if you could wait for a little for the Mi Smart Band 7, which could also come at a reasonable price with an attractive introductory price offer.