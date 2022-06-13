Airtel Xstream Now Has 2 Million Paid Users

Bharti Airtel owned over-the-top (OTT) video platform, Airtel Xstream now has more than two million paid users. Airtel Xstream offers users access to content from several different OTT platforms. Users can stream content via Airtel Xstream on both mobile as well as large screens such as TV.

Adarsh Nair, CEO of Airtel Digital told PTI that Airtel Xstream is the fastest growing OTT aggregator in India with two million paid subscribers. Airtel Xstream keeps the experience of watching OTT content pocket friendly for the users. At the same time, the company helps the OTT platforms in increasing their reach.

Airtel Xstream Partners With Chaupal TV and Kanncha Lanka

Airtel Xstream already has a partnership with over 15 OTT platforms including Hoichoi, Lionsgate, ErosNow, SonyLIV, Shemaroo, ManoramaMax, Ultra, Hungama Play, EPICon, DivoTV, Docubay, and more. The platform also recently partnered with Chaupal TV and Kanncha Lanka. Both are very promising regional content platforms with a dedicated viewership across the country. Because of this, Airtel Xstream will be able to extend its services to Bhojpuri, Punjabi, and Odia-speaking audiences too.

Nair said that consumers like the experience of multiple OTT under a single platform with one login and a single subscription price. This is something that Tata Sky is also doing with the Tata Sky Binge.

Nair revealed that significant user interest for Airtel Xstream is coming from states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The CEO of Airtel Digital also revealed that the average viewing time on Airtel Xstream was 150 minutes and is consistently growing.

Airtel aims to reach the 20 million paid subscribers mark for Airtel Xstream, revealed Nair. The company is also trying to get the interest of regional audiences which will certainly be a beneficial move in the medium to long-term. Airtel offers a free Airtel Xstream Mobile subscription with many of its prepaid plans starting at Rs 148. Users can also take up the large-screen format-based Airtel Xstream Premium for Rs 149.