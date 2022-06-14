Oppo K10 5G Will be Available at a Special Price

Oppo K10 5G, which launched last week, will be available for the first sale starting tomorrow, i.e., June 15, 2022. The smartphone will be available at a special price for now. Oppo announced that the K10 5G would sell for Rs 17,499. Given the specifications and the rise in the cost of manufacturing the devices, the price doesn’t seem off at all. In fact, you can read our review of the device by clicking/tapping here and see that it could be a potential purchase for anyone looking for a smartphone under Rs 20,000.

Oppo K10 5G Price Offer

As mentioned above, the Oppo K10 5G has launched for Rs 17,499. If you want the device at a special price, you can get it via an Axis Bank or an SBI Bank Debit/Credit cards. If you have Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards, even then, a special discount can be applied on the purchase.

Oppo said that if the user makes the purchase using cards from one of the above-mentioned companies, he/she will be eligible to get a discount of Rs 1,500. This will be a flat discount and will be applied directly to the purchase. This discount would reduce the price of the device to Rs 15,999.

Users can also get the device at a no-cost EMI of up to three months. Oppo K10 5G will be available in two colours – Ocean Blue and Midnight Black. The device will be available on Flipkart and Oppo’s Online Store.

The Oppo K10 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with the support of seven 5G bands which is great. There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP front sensor with AI Portrait retouching. The Oppo K10 5G comes running on ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.