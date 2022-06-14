Xiaomi 12S Expected to Debut Later this Year

The Chinese tech giant’s 12S was discovered on the popular benchmarking app GeekBench. Its discovery comes just days after the higher-end 12S Pro model was discovered on the 3C certification page. The model number 2206123SC has been added to the GeekBench database for the 12S. According to the description, the device would include an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.02 GHz, three cores clocked at 2.75 GHz, and one super core clocked at 3.19 GHz. Let’s take a closer look at the device’s specifications.

Xiaomi 12S Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Xiaomi 12S series is rumoured to launch later this year. The device is expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display. The phone could be powered by the Qualcomm snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will likely be paired with Adreno 730 GPU. Not only that, according to the specifications, the gadget will include an octa-core processor with four cores clocked at 2.02 GHz, three cores clocked at 2.75 GHz, and one super core clocked at 3.19 GHz.

The smartphone is also listed in the GeekBench database as having 12GB of RAM, though it will most likely come with numerous RAM and internal storage variants. According to the prior sighting on 3C, the Xiaomi 12S would come with 67W fast charging capabilities as well. This is similar to the 12S Pro, which is a higher-end model.

The Xiaomi 12S will come pre-installed with the MIUI 13 custom skin and will also run on Android 12 OS. Not only that, the device scored 1328 points in single-core and 4234 points in multi-core tests on GeekBench tests. The smartphone could also feature a 50MP primary camera sensor on the back and maybe Leica-branded lenses for the rear cameras. The device will most likely be released in China first, followed by the rest of the world.