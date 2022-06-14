Moto G82 Shines in Camera Score, Oppo K10 5G Follows

The analysis is based on the smartphones launched in the 2nd week of June 2022 and scored based on 0-100 points. The camera ranking analysis is a statistical driven analysis of the various specification of cameras; no incorporation of experience-related exposure into the calculation.

Main Camera

Motorola launched Moto G82 5G in the 2nd week of June 2022 and has scored 100 and ranked 1 in the weekly camera ranking analysis. The Moto G82 got the advantage due to the triple camera setup and high primary camera megapixel. It has a primary/wide-angle camera of 50MP with an aperture of f/1.8 + an ultra-wide-angle camera of 8MP with an aperture of f/2.2, and have 118° field of view + a macro camera of 2MP with an aperture of f/2.4 which gives the additional advantage over the other smartphones launched in 2nd week of June 2022. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with two variants – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, launched at Rs 21,499 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

With a score of 96, the Oppo K10 5G took 2nd spot. It has a CMOS sensor type and dual-camera setup equipped with a primary/wide-angle camera of 48MP with an aperture of f/1.7 and FOV of 80° and have a focal length of 25mm + depth camera angle of 2MP with an aperture of f/2.4 and FOV of 89° and have a focal length of 20mm with a sensor size of 1/5”. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and has a sole variant of 8GB/128GB launched at Rs 17499.

Motorola launched Moto e32s, which scored 93 and ranked 3rd in the analysis. It has a CMOS sensor type, and triple camera setup equipped with a primary/wide-angle camera of 16MP with an aperture of f/2.2 and have FOV of 79° with a focal length of 26mm + macro camera of 2MP with an aperture of f/2.4 and FOV of 83° with a pixel size of 1.75 µm + depth camera of 2MP with aperture f/2.4 and pixel size of 1.75 µm. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G37 and comes with two variants – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB, and launched at a price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

Front Camera

In the front/selfie camera Motorola Moto G82 5G scored 100 and ranked 1 in the analysis. The device is equipped with a CMOS BSI sensor type and fitted with a 16MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and sensor size of 1/2.76”, and has a pixel size of 1 µm.

There was close competition for the 2nd rank in the front camera ranking between Oppo K10 5G and Motorola Moto e32s, but Oppo K10 took the spot with a score of 94. The device is equipped with a CMOS sensor type with an 8 MP front camera with aperture f/2 and FOV of 79° with a focal length of 26 mm and sensor size of 1/5”.

Motorola Moto e32s took the 3rd spot with a score of 93, featuring a CMOS BSI sensor type with a front camera of 8MP of aperture f/2 and FOV of 77° with a pixel size of 1.12 µm.