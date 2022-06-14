Moto G82 Shines in Camera Score, Oppo K10 5G Follows

Motorola launched Moto e32s, which scored 93 and ranked 3rd in the analysis. It has a CMOS sensor type, and triple camera setup equipped with a primary/wide-angle camera of 16MP with an aperture of f/2.2 and have FOV of 79° with a focal length of 26mm + macro camera of 2MP with an aperture of f/2.4 and FOV of 83° with a pixel size of 1.75 µm + depth camera of 2MP with aperture f/2.4 and pixel size of 1.75 µm.

  • Motorola launched Moto G82 5G in the 2nd week of June 2022 and has scored 100 and ranked 1 in the weekly camera ranking analysis.
  • With a score of 96, the Oppo K10 5G took 2nd spot.
  • Motorola launched Moto e32s, which scored 93 and ranked 3rd in the analysis.

Moto G82 5G

The analysis is based on the smartphones launched in the 2nd week of June 2022 and scored based on 0-100 points. The camera ranking analysis is a statistical driven analysis of the various specification of cameras; no incorporation of experience-related exposure into the calculation.

Motorola launched Moto G82 5G in the 2nd week of June 2022 and has scored 100 and ranked 1 in the weekly camera ranking analysis. The Moto G82 got the advantage due to the triple camera setup and high primary camera megapixel. It has a primary/wide-angle camera of 50MP with an aperture of f/1.8 + an ultra-wide-angle camera of 8MP with an aperture of f/2.2, and have 118° field of view + a macro camera of 2MP with an aperture of f/2.4 which gives the additional advantage over the other smartphones launched in 2nd week of June 2022. It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 with two variants – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB, launched at Rs 21,499 and Rs 22,999, respectively.

With a score of 96, the Oppo K10 5G took 2nd spot. It has a CMOS sensor type and dual-camera setup equipped with a primary/wide-angle camera of 48MP with an aperture of f/1.7 and FOV of 80° and have a focal length of 25mm + depth camera angle of 2MP with an aperture of f/2.4 and FOV of 89° and have a focal length of 20mm with a sensor size of 1/5”. It is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 810 and has a sole variant of 8GB/128GB launched at Rs 17499.

Motorola launched Moto e32s, which scored 93 and ranked 3rd in the analysis. It has a CMOS sensor type, and triple camera setup equipped with a primary/wide-angle camera of 16MP with an aperture of f/2.2 and have FOV of 79° with a focal length of 26mm + macro camera of 2MP with an aperture of f/2.4 and FOV of 83° with a pixel size of 1.75 µm + depth camera of 2MP with aperture f/2.4 and pixel size of 1.75 µm. It is equipped with MediaTek Helio G37 and comes with two variants – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB, and launched at a price of Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively.

In the front/selfie camera Motorola Moto G82 5G scored 100 and ranked 1 in the analysis. The device is equipped with a CMOS BSI sensor type and fitted with a 16MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and sensor size of 1/2.76”, and has a pixel size of 1 µm.

There was close competition for the 2nd rank in the front camera ranking between Oppo K10 5G and Motorola Moto e32s, but Oppo K10 took the spot with a score of 94. The device is equipped with a CMOS sensor type with an 8 MP front camera with aperture f/2 and FOV of 79° with a focal length of 26 mm and sensor size of 1/5”.

Motorola Moto e32s took the 3rd spot with a score of 93, featuring a CMOS BSI sensor type with a front camera of 8MP of aperture f/2 and FOV of 77° with a pixel size of 1.12 µm.

Manish Rawat is a hardcore consumer tech and technology enthusiast; he specializes in drawing meaningful insights through visualization techniques and offers technology insights. He has a keen interest in data analytics, talks using data, and is an ardent traveller.

