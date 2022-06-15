Vodafone Idea Every 1.5GB Daily Data Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea is slightly behind in overall network performance compared to its competitors. However, if you look at the prepaid plans offered by the company, they are truly exceptional. The additional benefits which Vi offers with its prepaid plans are not offered by any other telecom operator in the country. Today, we will be focusing on all the plans offered by the company, which come with 1.5GB of daily data. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Vi Rs 299 Plan

The Rs 299 plan offers users 1.5GB of daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Users get access to Vi Hero Unlimited benefits which include Weekend Data Rollover, Binge All Night, and Data Delight. There’s also Vi Movies & TV Classic bundled with the plan. This plan comes with a total validity of 28 days.

Vi Rs 479 Plan

The Rs 479 plan from Vi is the same as the Rs 299 plan but comes with a longer validity of 56 days. The additional benefits between both the plans are completely identical. The same plan is also available for 77 days for Rs 666. At this price, Jio offers its 1.5GB daily data plan for 84 days. In case you want the 84 days plan with 1.5GB of daily data from Vi, you will have to pay Rs 719. Like with all the plans, the Rs 666 and Rs 719 plans from Vi also come with the same additional benefits as the Rs 299 plan.

For Rs 599, Vi is offering the same plan for 70 days. The company’s strategy is a little unclear as it is offering the same plan for 70 days, 77 days, and 84 days.

However, if you are someone who is just interested in the super-long-term plan, you can go for the Rs 2899 plan offered by Vi. With this plan, users get 1.5GB of daily data for 365 days. These are all the plans offered by Vi with 1.5GB of daily data.