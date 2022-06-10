Oppo K10 5G Review: Solid Budget 5G Phone

Oppo K10 5G is the new budget 5G smartphone from Oppo in India. The smartphone went official on June 8, 2022, in the country. Oppo had also launched the Oppo K10, which was the 4G variant, and it sold pretty heavily. I have been using the Oppo K10 5G for some time now, and I think I have deduced what the device is like in each department. If you are looking for a budget 5G smartphone, you have to read this completely.

Oppo K10 5G Design Review

If you saw the launch event, you would know that Oppo was stressing about how good the design of the device is. For me, however, it is okayish. I have the Ocean Blue variant for review, and it comes with the Oppo Glow, which is not a deal-breaker. Oppo said that it is an ultra-sleek device, but now that is also something I disagree with. Overall, its design is cool but not outstanding or very unique in any way.

There’s a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom, which I appreciate. Beside the audio jack, there’s a Type-C port and a speaker grill. The volume rockers are on the left, while the power button (which is also the fingerprint sensor) is on the right. There’s nothing at the top, which is how I like a smartphone to be. The camera bump is in a rectangle shape, and I like that it is quite thin.

The device is light and easy to hold/operate with a single hand. Honestly, I wish I could have also seen the Midnight Black variant because I think that would be a way classier option (subjective opinion, of course). Regardless, let’s move on to the display of the smartphone.

Oppo K10 5G Display and Sound Review

It’s an age of OTT (Over-the-Top) content bundled with cheap data. Everyone wants the display of their smartphone to be big and good so that they can watch their favourite content directly on it. The Oppo K10 5G has a big 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and support for 90Hz refresh rate. The highest brightness it can support is 600nits (I wish it could have been more, but I should not be greedy because it is, after all, an affordable/budget smartphone).

I honestly believe that the display of Oppo K10 5G is sufficient. It is not over-the-top good, and it isn’t bad either. Sufficient is the word I would go for when describing the display of this smartphone. Any content viewing experience on this one is going to be a pleasant one. I only used the device at 90Hz refresh rate. It is silky smooth. I enjoyed YouTube quite a lot on Oppo K10 5G, especially watching the new season of Britain’s Got Talent.

But visuals weren’t the only thing that contributed to the great experience. It was the sound too. I was truly surprised to see that we can increase the sound to 200% on the Oppo K10 5G. Both the speakers (one at the bottom and the other for calls at the top) fire up and deliver a stereo sound experience. Now that’s something I didn’t expect with a budget device like this, but it was a great and happy surprise. If you are someone who wants to watch OTT content on this device without earphones, you can definitely do that. Let’s move on to the performance of this smartphone.

Oppo K10 5G Performance and Battery

It was a bit of a letdown to know that Oppo was offering the K10 5G in China with the Dimensity 8000 SoC, but in India, it is Dimensity 810 SoC. But after looking at the price of the smartphone, I figured that the Chinese variant is geared more towards delivering a high-end experience while the Indian variant is in the budget category.

The Oppo K10 5G comes paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the RAM by up to 5GB if there’s free storage. In the performance, I believe the chipset is decent to handle multi-tasking without getting hot very fast.

Yes, gaming can be quite tricky. This is when you will realise that the device gets hot. Look, it is not a flagship chip, so don’t expect too much, and for the price it is selling at, you really can’t bargain for more than what it is delivering now. The chipset is capable enough of letting users do the most basic of tasks pretty easily, and it also has decent imaging capabilities for delivering good pictures. The device didn’t lag in the short while I used it.

The Oppo K10 5G is more responsive than I thought it would be. Its display, battery, and multi-tasking capabilities have impressed me. In the battery department, you get a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. The ColorOS 12 is so well optimised that it doesn’t drain your battery too heavily, and with such a large battery inside, you don’t need to worry about charging your device again and again.

Note that the smartphone will run on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. I really like what Oppo has done with the ColorOS 12. There is bloatware, but nothing major that can’t be uninstalled. The overall look and feel of the ColorOS 12 is really great. Now, let’s take a look at how the cameras of the device work.

Oppo K10 5G Camera Review

The Oppo K10 5G comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8MP sensor at the front. You can take portrait shots from the front sensor as well, which is great. The device’s rear camera comes with the following picture modes – Night, Photo, Video, Portrait, Expert, Extra HD, Panorama, Time-Lapse, Slow-Motion, Text Scanner, and Google Lens.

You can record videos at up to 1080p resolution @ 30fps from the rear camera as well as the front camera. The camera experience was pretty decent for me. Compared to what you get with most of the Xiaomi devices, the Oppo K10 5G did a better job in this price range. Take a look at the picture samples below.

Oppo K10 5G Review Price and Conclusion: Is It Worth Buying?

The Oppo K10 5G is selling in India in a single memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for Rs 17,499. I like the device enough to recommend it to someone looking for a budget 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000. It has a decent design, sufficient power, a decent camera, and a great experience with the ColorOS 12. You can easily use it for the next two to three years without any discomfort.

The Oppo K10 5G will go on the first sale on June 15, 2022, at 12 PM IST on Flipkart and Oppo’s official website. Users can also get a Rs 1,500 discount on the purchase by getting the device through an SBI or Axis Bank card.