Oppo K10 5G Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications

Oppo has just launched the Oppo K10 5G in India through a virtual event. The device comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. It could be a decent chip, but we will only get to know how the device performs after reviewing it, so stay tuned for that. The Oppo K10 5G has a pretty flashy feel to it. If you are going to use the device outside the box, it is going to definitely attract some attention. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the smartphone.

Oppo K10 5G Specifications in India

The Oppo K10 5G comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. As mentioned above, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Oppo also allows users to expand the internal storage by up to 5GB if they have free internal storage.

The device has a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor at the front for selfies.

The Oppo K10 5G comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Out of the box, the device runs on Android 12 based on ColorOS 12.1. It weighs 190 grams and thus isn’t too heavy nor too light. The 5G bands supported by the device are – 5G NR: n1/n5/n8/n28A/n41/n77/n78.

Oppo K10 5G Price in India

Oppo K10 5G has launched for a price of Rs 17,499 in India. It will be available in a single memory variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will come in two colours – Ocean Blue and Midnight Black. There are bank offers with SBI and Axis Bank debit/credit cards through which users can get a flat discount of Rs 1500 on the purchase. The device will be available in the market starting June 15, 2022, at 12 PM IST on the Flipkart and Oppo online store.