YouTube Premium Membership Available for Free in India

YouTube is arguably the biggest video streaming platform in the world. Google-owned video platform had introduced a ‘Premium’ model of subscription for the users with which they would be able to access exclusive premium content and avoid ads disturbing their video watching experience. If you are an Indian, you can get the YouTube Premium Membership for free right now. There’s a catch, though. As the phrase goes, there’s no such thing as free lunch, here’s what you should know about this.

YouTube Premium Membership for Free, How to Get it in India

YouTube Premium is currently available for free for the first three months for users on the purchase of select Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. Xiaomi India, in a statement, said that eligible customers would get up to free three months of YouTube Premium. This is not the first time Xiaomi is doing this, though. Earlier, Poco, one of the sub-brands of Xiaomi, was also giving the same offer to the users.

With YouTube Premium, users can also download content locally on their devices in very high quality and enjoy an offline music listening experience. However, note that if you have already availed of a free offer of using the YouTube Premium for free, you are not an eligible customer to get it for free again with a Xiaomi phone.

Right now, if you are thinking of purchasing the Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T, or the Xiaomi 11i, you will be eligible to get three months of YouTube Premium. Some of the Redmi devices, such as Redmi Note 11, Note 11S and more, will get the offer of free YouTube Premium free for two months.

The promotional offer is available on the purchase of these devices until January 31, 2023. YouTube Premium normally costs Rs 129 per month. It is cheaper than most of the other OTT (over-the-top) platforms in the Indian market right now.