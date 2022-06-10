Samsung Galaxy A04 is Expected to Go Official Soon

The Wi-Fi Alliance website includes the SM-A045F/DS code for the next Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone. Samsung is planning to release several devices under the A-series and Z-series, and there is a runner phone coming under the X-series.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s was discovered on the Geekbench database a few days ago, revealing critical details such as processor, RAM, and OS version. A new Galaxy A series has now been discovered on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

The Wi-Fi Alliance database has disclosed the name of the future Galaxy A series – “Samsung Galaxy A04.” The phone’s OS version, model number, and Wi-Fi information have all been confirmed, in addition to the name. Let’s take a closer look at the phone’s specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A04 Specifications and More

The device will support Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz). The Wi-Fi ac/n/a/b/g will be available as connectivity options. The DS in the model number denotes that this phone will be dual SIM. Apart from that, there isn’t much information regarding the phone on the website.

The product name is confirmed as galaxy A04 on the Wi-Fi Alliance website, indicating that this is the successor of the Samsung Galaxy A03 and that the device’s full name will be Samsung Galaxy A04. The Galaxy A04 will be powered by the Android 12 operating system, which will be built on Samsung’s One UI 4 shell.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy A03 was released in February 2022. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device is powered by a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery unit and has a refresh rate of 1.6GHz. The phone comes with a dual-camera setup, including a 48MP of primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For taking selfies and video calls, the device has a 5MP front camera.