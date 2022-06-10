Huawei Still the Global Leader by a Long Margin in Total Telecom Equipment Market

Huawei, a Chinese telecom equipment company, is still the global leader when it comes to the total telecom equipment market. While the company’s market share is in the declining trend, it still has the kind of market share other vendors can only dream of for now. The data released by the Dell’Oro Group suggests that in the Total Telecom Equipment Market, ZTE, another Chinese vendor saw getting a good start in Q1 2022.

Nokia and Ericsson, both the European vendors, saw their market share moving towards the declining trend like Huawei.

Dell’Oro Group said that from the preliminary readings, it has been found that the overall Telecom Equipment Market advanced by 4% to 5% YoY during the quarter. There was a surge in revenue growth in North America (13%), and modest mid-single-digit expansion in Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) were enough to offset the weaker trends in the Asia Pacific region.

Top 7 Vendors Drove 80% of the Market

During the quarter, around 80% of the market was driven by the top seven vendors, including Huawei, Nokia, Ericsson, ZTE, Cisco, Ciena, and Samsung. The Dell’Oro Group said that global telecom equipment market revenues are expected to grow by 4% in 2022 despite all the unrest in the global economy because of the ongoing war.