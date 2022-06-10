Apple is Planning a 15-inch MacBook Air and a 12-inch Laptop for 2023

Highlights

  • Apple is rumoured to be working on a bigger MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen that might be released as soon as next spring.
  • The 15-inch MacBook Air will be similar to the 13.6-inch model.
  • Apple will update the MacBook Pro line-up later this year with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max CPU’s.

Apple

Apple is rumoured to be working on a bigger MacBook Air with a 15-inch screen that might be released as soon as next spring. In the 14-year history of the MacBook Air, this would be the first model of such size. The company is also working on a new laptop that will be the company’s smallest in years. Let’s discover more about the new Apple laptop models that are coming out soon.

15-inch MacBook Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

According to Bloomberg’s tech reporter Mark Gurman, in terms of design, the 15-inch MacBook Air will be similar to the 13.6-inch model. The 1080p webcam will be visible through a notch on the 15-inch MacBook Air. It’s also likely to have a thin bezel around the screen. The new M2 chip, which is already available in the base 13-inch MacBook Pro, is expected to be included in the bigger MacBook Air. The 15-inch MacBook Air would be the first device of this size in the MacBook Air’s 14-year lifespan. In comparison to earlier Air models, which had a trapped frame, Apple went with a feather design.

Not only that, but the company is also rumoured to be working on a 12-inch MacBook, which will be released in late 2023 or early 2024. It would be the company’s smallest laptop since the 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in 2019. Apple’s 12-inch laptop, the MacBook Air, was released in 2015 with a compact design, but it was criticised for keyboard failures and poor performance. It’s unknown whether the new 12-inch laptop will be a budget model or one of the MacBook Pro’s higher-end models, which are currently available in 13.3-inch, 14.2-inch, and 16.2-inch sizes.

Apple will update the MacBook Pro lineup later this year with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs. New chips will be installed in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. According to Gurman, the Apple M2 Max processor will include a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU, as opposed to the M1 Max’s 10-crore CPU and 32-core GPU.

Reported By

