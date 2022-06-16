Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G Pros and Cons After Rs 18,000 Price Cut

Xiaomi is known for competing with premium brands heavily by offering what they offer but at a lesser price. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, a semi-premium smartphone which launched in 2021, is right now available at a very steep discount in India. The device can be purchased for Rs 29,999 only via Amazon, and there’s a Rs 1,000 instant discount as well for users who get the device via an SBI credit card. There’s an exchange offer as well for users who want to trade their old device against the new Mi 11X Pro 5G. The device had originally launched for Rs 47,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. As mentioned, the price has been reduced to Rs 29,999, meaning a discount of Rs 18,000. Does a heavy discount on this smartphone make it a good purchase today? Let’s find out.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Is it the Best Under Rs 30,000?

The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Now, it is a very powerful chipset meant for heavy users. In addition to this, the smartphone comes with a 108MP triple-rear camera setup and a 20MP front camera sensor for selfies.

Here are a few things that I don’t like about the device, though. First of all, it only supports two 5G bands – N77 and N78. Then, the fast-charging support on this device is 33W only. You should also note that since a year has passed since its launch, the device has a pretty rough resale value along with fewer updates left than the smartphones which launched this year.

But the major issue for me lies only in the number of 5G bands this smartphone can support. It could be a good experience for now, but it won’t be a very secure option for the future when telcos rollout 5G in multiple bands.