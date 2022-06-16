Samsung Galaxy FE Smartphone Lovers Will Not Like this at All

Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) devices have been in heavy demand in markets such as India because of their affordability and amazing experience. But in a new development, Sammobile has reported that Samsung might be planning to discontinue the FE lineup of devices. This means that the Galaxy S21 FE was the last Fan Edition smartphone from the company.

It is a peculiar development given the fact that Samsung is also planning to launch a more affordable S21 FE with a 4G chip (most likely the Snapdragon 720G).

No Samsung Galaxy S22 This Year

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S22 series earlier in 2022. The company was then expected to launch the Galaxy S22 FE later in the year. But the device has not been spotted on any of the certification sites until now. The absence of the smartphone from the certification platforms could be a sign that Samsung is not very excited about launching the Galaxy S22 FE.

This makes sense as well because whenever an FE device launches, it takes away the attention from the other premium Samsung smartphones. The launch of Galaxy S22 FE could have definitely stressed the sale of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

According to the report, Samsung may drop the Galaxy FE line-up altogether. It would be a very disappointing thing for many Galaxy FE smartphone lovers.

There is hardly any chatter around the Galaxy S22 FE for now. If Samsung plans on launching it, the device should have been spotted on at least a few of the certification platforms. But since that hasn’t happened, there is a strong chance of Samsung skipping on the Galaxy S22 FE and focusing on selling the Galaxy S22 premium devices.

There has been no official confirmation from Samsung on this, but it should become clear in the coming months about what is going to happen. The Galaxy S21 FE was launched earlier this year and is still a good option if you are looking for a premium 5G smartphone.