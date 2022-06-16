Bharti Airtel Becomes First ISP to Offer FTTH Services in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Bharti Airtel owns one of the most successful Internet service providers (ISPs) in India, called Airtel Xstream Fiber. The company has become the first in India to launch FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) services in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This means that people living in the region can now finally get high-speed, reliable internet speeds from the Airtel Xstream Fiber.

K Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), congratulated Airtel on the launch of its FTTH services in Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rajaraman said that the commissioning of the undersea cable ink between Chennai and Port Blair by Prime Minister Modi in 2021 had brought high-speed data connectivity to the region as part of the government’s Digital India vision.

Airtel Plans to Expand Fiber Footprint to 2000 Tows Across the Nation

Vir Inder Nath, CEO, Broadband Business at Bharti Airtel, said the company is delighted to bring a high-quality broadband experience to these regions. Nath added that the company is aggressively investing in expanding its FTTH footprint across 2000 towns in the country over the next three years.

The services of Airtel Xstream Fiber are currently available in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Leh in Ladakh. Airtel is further planning to expand to other key locations in these regions in the coming months.

Customers can get plans with up to 1 Gbps speeds from Airtel Xstream Fiber. The ISP also offers suitable Wi-Fi routers to the customers along with unlimited data plans. Here unlimited data means 3.3TB of high-speed monthly data, after which the speed reduces. Airtel Xstream Fiber had over 4.8 million customers across the nation as of March 31, 2022.

The company also offers over-the-top (OTT) subscription bundled broadband plans along with an Xstream Box for a security deposit of Rs 1,499. Interested customers can contact Airtel Xstream Fiber via the website of the telco or directly reach out to its customer care team.