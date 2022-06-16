BSNL Two 90 Days Validity Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

If you want a 90 days prepaid plan, BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has got two options for you with which you can get unlimited voice calling, data, and SMS benefits. The important thing to note here is that the private telcos offer their plans for a higher tariff with 84 days validity. So BSNL’s your best bet in India if you are looking for a prepaid plan with 90 days validity. Take a look at both the plans we are talking about.

BSNL Rs 499 and Rs 485 Prepaid Plans

The first plan that you can get from BSNL under Rs 500 with 90 days validity is the Rs 499 plan. With this one, users get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. There’s also a free Zing subscription bundled with BSNL Tunes. As mentioned above, this plan carries a total service validity of 90 days.

The second plan here costs Rs 485. With this one, users get unlimited voice calling along with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. This plan also comes with a validity of 90 days. These two are excellent options if you live in an area where BSNL’s network coverage is excellent. Otherwise, however affordable the plans may be, if there’s no proper network service, they are useless.

BSNL is currently working on rolling out 4G, and it should be done by the end of the year in a wide-scale manner. Thus, the utility of these plans would skyrocket, and the private telcos will face some serious competition with the offerings provided by BSNL.

BSNL’s 4G networks are initially expected to be available in some key metro and urban cities. This will ensure that the company can make money faster with a larger market size at its disposal. Also, in the metro and urban cities, consumers often have larger flexibility with regard to budget when compared with rural areas.