Vodafone Idea Enhances 4G Network in MP and Chhattisgarh

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has announced that it has enhanced the 4G network strength in Madhya Pradesh (MP) and Chhattisgarh (CG). Vi users in both the states in Central India will be able to get better network coverage and network experience. The telco said that it has until now deployed 900 MHz spectrum on 3043 sites as well as 1800 MHz spectrum on 11,772 sites in MP and CG.

Vi claimed that customers living in the commercial or residential areas of Gwalior, Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Raipur, Bilaspur, Dhar, Dewas, and other important cities/towns are getting enhanced data and voice experience even indoors in high population pockets.

The data capacity has increased 2.4 times from September 2018 to May 2022 in the region because of the addition of 4200 TDD sites and 730 HOS.

Vi Has the Largest Spectrum Holding in MP & Chhattisgarh Circle

Vodafone Idea has a total of 92 MHz of spectrum across several bands, including 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz in MP & CG. Vi had deployed airwaves in the 900 MHz band in both states to ensure that consumers get better indoor coverage. It is worth noting that Vi VoWi-Fi calling is still not active for MP & CG circle.

Currently, Vi is the only telco with a private network in the 2500 MHz band in the circle. Since March 2021, Vi said that it has installed/upgraded 4115 broadband towers in both the states taking the total population coverage on 4G to 71.9%. The telco has the largest spectrum holding in MP & CG, with over 31% of the spectrum in its bag.

Vi has also been upgrading all the 3G consumers to 4G in Raipur, Durg and Bhilai as it refarmed the 3G spectrum for 4G services.

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) is also conducting a pilot test for 5G small cell and aerial fiber deployment using street furniture in the city of Bhopal, MP.