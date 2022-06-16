Apple Is Rumoured To Debut a New MacBook Air Next Year

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air. Not only that, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the next 15-inch device will be available in two variants. Also, Apple’s new MacBook will go into general production in mid or first half of 2023. The analyst went on to say that the 15-inch laptop could be released in the second quarter of 2023 or later. Kuo previously speculated that the upcoming 15-inch MacBook would not be called as a MacBook Air. Let’s take a closer look into Apple’s upcoming MacBook.

More about Apple’s upcoming 15-inch MacBook

The larger MacBook Air is expected to sit above the 13-inch Air M2 and will share the same design language. The analyst Ming-Chi Kuo discovered that the two M2 series chipset alternatives will be available for the forthcoming 15-inch MacBook. The M2 chip, which we have already seen in the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 and the 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2, will be used in one of the two versions. A 35W dual-port adapter will also be included with this model.

Apple’s plans to sell a new 12-inch MacBook, according to Kuo, have not been revealed. Gurman previously stated that Apple would release a new 12-inch MacBook around the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. It’s unclear whether the 12-inch MacBook will be a low-cost option or a smaller version of Apple’s high-end MacBook Pro series, which presently comes in three screen sizes.

Not only that, the M2 Pro processor, which Apple is expected to introduce later this year or early next year, will be the other choice. According to Kuo, the more powerful 15-inch MacBook would also come with a 67W adaptor.

Apple is expected to revamp the MacBook Pro series later this year with new models. The new M2 Pro and M2 Max CPUs will be used in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. While little is known about the M2 Pro, Gurman previously stated that the M2 Max would feature a 12-core CPU and a 38-core GPU.