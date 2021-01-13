Samsung Launches Exynos 2100 SoC Touted to be 30% Better than Exynos 990

Samsung has unveiled its latest chipset for flagship Galaxy smartphones – Exynos 2100. It will be competing against the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Exynos 2100 SoC is the first 5G chipset from Samsung to be built on 5nm extreme ultraviolet (EUV) process node and is claimed to reduce the power consumption of the device by up to 20% and enhance performance by up to 10% when compared with the Exynos 990. Both the Exynos 2100 SoC and Snapdragon 888 SoC are based on a tri-cluster structure. Read ahead to find out more about the chipset.

Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC Features

The Exynos 2100 is an octa-core chipset which offers four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores, three high-performing Cortex-A78 cores, and one Cortex-X1 core clocked at 2.9 GHz. This new combination of cores is claimed to deliver a 30% better performance than the last year’s Exynos 990 SoC. The Exynos 2100 SoC also has ARM Mali-G78 GPU which Samsung says is 40% better in graphic performance than the Exynos 990.

For boosting Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) processing, Samsung has also included a new tri-core NPU in the chipset. The Exynos 2100 SoC also houses a multi-IP governor (AMIGO) technology which is said to provide a longer use time of the smartphone to the user.

Another thing common between the Exynos 2100 SoC and Snapdragon 888 SoC is that both of them can perform 26 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The chipset houses an all-new image signal processor (ISP) which can support sensors with up to 200 megapixels. The Exynos 2100 SoC can pair with up to 6 individual camera sensors. It also comes with a content-aware feature that helps the camera in intelligently recognising the subject and adjust camera settings for a better image.

There is a 5G modem on the Exynos 2100 SoC which can support both mmWave and sub-6 GHz spectrums. The chipset can support a maximum download speed of 5.1 Gbps on the sub-6 GHz network and 7.35 Gbps on the mmWave network.

The Exynos 2100 comes with support for both UFS 3.1 and UFS 2.1 storages. There is further support for HDR10+ display with up to 4K resolution. Samsung has said that this chipset has support for video encoding of up to 4K UHD at 120 fps and LPDDR5 memory.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series which is going to launch tomorrow should feature this chipset in select markets of Asia and Europe. However, the North America market will get the S21 series with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. It will be interesting to see how Samsung’s flagship chipset performs in actual tests.