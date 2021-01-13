The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Out Now, Release Date and More

Amazon Prime Video’s original series, ‘The Family Man’ season 2, will release for users worldwide very soon. The new season’s teaser has been rolled out by the official YouTube channel of Amazon Prime Video India. Multiple new South Indian actors will be seen taking the stage in the upcoming season of the Indian drama show. It is a small one-minute teaser that shows the series’s continuation in the same storyline it ended on the first season. Along with this, the show’s official trailer and release date has been confirmed, read ahead to find out.

The Family Man Season 2 to Bring Multiple Surprises for Fans

The teaser reveals the trailer release date for ‘The Family Man’ season 2, January 19, 2021. Airing date of the show has also been confirmed which is February 2, 2021. Going into the details of the show, Manoj Bajpayee will return as the protagonist or lead of the story and continue donning the role of NIA agent ‘Srikant Tiwari’.

Focusing on the teaser, it can be seen how tense the upcoming season is going to be. The daughter of Srikant and Suchitra is seen complaining about the problems in her parent’s marriage. Anyone aware of the first season knows how Srikant can never find enough time for his family, which further creates issues between them. A glimpse of Manoj Bajpayee can be seen at the end of the teaser where he is holding a gun covered in sweat and blood.

This confirms the intensity of the upcoming season. Multiple new actors are set to feature in season 2 of ‘The Family Man’. Telugu actor, ‘Samantha Akkineni’ will be making her digital debut with the upcoming season. There will be some actors which featured in the first season of the show including Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, and Priyamani.

Tamil actors Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, and N. Alagamperumal in addition with Seema Biswas, Mahek Thakur, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Sunny Hinduja, and Darshan Kumar will also feature on the show.

Makers of the show, Raj and DK said that they are thrilled about getting the season 2 out as soon as possible. They were overwhelmed with the response the first season of the show got and are hopeful that the second season is as good and compelling as the first one. Their team has worked throughout the pandemic from their homes to anyhow complete the season 2 for the fans of the show in time.